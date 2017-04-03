Tips for dining on a budget

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With restaurant week here we are helping you stretch your dollar so you don’t overspend on food.

According to USA Today, if you’re on a budget, money-saving advice tends to prescribe bagged lunches and dinners at home, but you don’t have to resign to a world of soggy peanut butter and jelly just because you want to save money.

Here are some ways to eat out at your favorite restaurant for less.

Try to buy gift cards below face value – You’ll get more food for your dollar-when you get them at less than face dollar Ask for a discount – because you could be eligible for a cheaper meal simply based on who you are. Join the club – Many restaurants have mailing lists and promotions to customers. Drink water – cocktails can be expensive.

USA Today says when you eat at a sit-down joint, you’ll be expected to tip the server- in addition to paying your tab. So keep that in mind-that when you’re making menu selections and calculating your total payment. To offset the cost, look for more affordable dishes or opt for a smaller portion sizes it available.