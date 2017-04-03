Tips for dining on a budget

By Published:
This Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, photo shows an outdoor dining area next to an 85-foot infinity swimming pool overlooking Los Angeles at a $250 million mansion in the Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. At $250 million, the new mansion in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles is the most expensive home listed in the U.S. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With restaurant week here we are helping you stretch your dollar so you don’t overspend on food.

According to USA Today, if you’re on a budget, money-saving advice tends to prescribe bagged lunches and dinners at home, but you don’t have to resign to a world of soggy peanut butter and jelly just because you want to save money.

Here are some ways to eat out at your favorite restaurant for less.

  1. Try to buy gift cards below face value – You’ll get more food for your dollar-when you get them at less than face dollar
  2. Ask for a discount – because you could be eligible for a cheaper meal simply based on who you are.
  3. Join the club – Many restaurants have mailing lists and promotions to customers.
  4. Drink water – cocktails can be expensive.

USA Today says when you eat at a sit-down joint, you’ll be expected to tip the server- in addition to paying your tab. So keep that in mind-that when you’re making menu selections and calculating your total payment.  To offset the cost, look for more affordable dishes or opt for a smaller portion sizes it available.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s