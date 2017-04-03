Tips for dining on a budget

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With restaurant week here we are helping you stretch your dollar so you don’t overspend on food.
According to USA Today, if you’re on a budget, money-saving advice tends to prescribe bagged lunches and dinners at home, but you don’t have to resign to a world of soggy peanut butter and jelly just because you want to save money.
Here are some ways to eat out at your favorite restaurant for less.
- Try to buy gift cards below face value – You’ll get more food for your dollar-when you get them at less than face dollar
- Ask for a discount – because you could be eligible for a cheaper meal simply based on who you are.
- Join the club – Many restaurants have mailing lists and promotions to customers.
- Drink water – cocktails can be expensive.
USA Today says when you eat at a sit-down joint, you’ll be expected to tip the server- in addition to paying your tab. So keep that in mind-that when you’re making menu selections and calculating your total payment. To offset the cost, look for more affordable dishes or opt for a smaller portion sizes it available.