Train derails while pulling into New York’s Penn Station

(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Transit says one of its trains has derailed while pulling into New York’s Penn Station at a slow speed.

Initial reports described the derailment at 9 a.m. Monday as minor. The Fire Department of New York says medical workers have been evaluating several people at the scene, but none of the injuries were believed to be serious.

NJ Transit says it has service suspensions and delays. The railroad has been cross-honoring tickets throughout its system with buses, PATH trains and ferries.

Amtrak also reported delays.

The derailment comes a week and a half after an Amtrak train partially derailed as it pulled out of Penn Station. It scraped the side of an arriving NJ Transit train on March 24. No serious injuries were reported.

