Two charged with setting garbage cans on fire in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol men are facing charges after police say they set fires in a number of city garbage cans.

Early Monday morning, police got a call about fires burning in a number of city owned garbage containers. Witnesses told police a grey diesel pickup truck with a loud muffler was in the area before the fires started. A short time later officers found a Dodge Ram pickup truck matching the description on King Street in Bristol.

They stopped the truck and arrested James Casner, 19, of Cheshire; and Terence Conlon, 21, of Bristol. The two are charged with five counts of Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, and five counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.