Two soaking rain storms ahead for this week

(WTNH) — We had a nice two-day break from rain on Sunday and Monday, but we’re going right back to some soggy weather overnight into Tuesday. The heaviest rain with this storm is likely to happen around the morning commute. Expect big puddles on the roads, and traffic to be slowed by downpours. It will be windy at the Shoreline, with 30-40 mph gusts possible. Steady rain moves out by midday, but more showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. The strong system has the potential to bring a few thunderstorms through CT on Tuesday.

The shower threat ends before dawn on Wednesday, and the forecast for Wednesday afternoon is tricky. If your town see sunshine, you can expect temperatures to soar through the 50s into the low 60s. However, low clouds could be stubborn, and that would keep temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. It’s one of those days that you’ll want to check in with Gil Simmons on Good Morning CT for the latest on Wednesday morning.

The second storm of the week will bring another round of heavy rain and strong winds on Thursday. The timing of the storm looks a little later in the day, with the heavier rain likely for the evening commute. At this point, we expect rain to develop in the morning and become heavier during the afternoon and evening. The storm looks more intense than the one on Tuesday, and the track favors wind gusts over 40 mph along the Shoreline. In a worst-case scenario, there could be some 50-60 mph gusts in heavier downpours. T-storms are possible. This storm also has the potential for 1-2″ of rain, and the total for the workweek could be near three inches. That’s about 75% of the normal monthly rain in just the first week!

A few showers are possible Friday, then there will be gradual improvement this weekend. If you want something brighter and warmer, you may be in luck next week! We’ll talk more about later on this week.