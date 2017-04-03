West Haven detectives search for suspect in armed robbery

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are searching for a man who they say pistol-whipped a cashier during an armed robbery on Sunday night.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, West Haven officers were at the Krauszer’s convenience store at 111 Elm Street, following an armed robbery.

Witnesses described the suspect as a heavier black man in grey sweatpants, a black hoodie and a black mask.

Police say the suspect pistol-whipped the cashier before he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact West Haven detectives at (203) 937-3900.

