What’s Brewing: The World’s Strongest Coffee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Opening day, the world’s strongest coffee, witches, and more.

The Mets kick off opening day at Citi Field. It’s also opening day for the Red Sox as well, it will be the teams first opening day without Big Papi since 2012.

Would you drink a coffee that is 6 times stronger than Red Bull?

Check out the April Fools joke between Canada’s Prime Minister and Matthew Perry.

See the reason why a group of witches gathered in California this past weekend.

A middle school basketball player isn’t letting anything stop him, take a look at his story.

Here’s Ryan Cruisin Connecticut New Haven Restaurant Week: Mario Batali’s Tarry Lodge

