Woman arrested after fleeing from fatal hit and run in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)  —  A Southbury woman has been charged in connection with a fatal hit and run accident involving a bicyclist in New Haven over the weekend.

According to police, a bicyclist, Ranko Borak of New Haven, was struck and killed by a vehicle around 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Ella Grasso Boulevard.   The offending vehicle fled the scene but witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle, a light colored or silver Ford Taurus, to police and one witness took a photo of the vehicle and followed it until it became stuck in traffic near Orange Street.

A few minutes later, a motorist on Interstate 91 called police about a vehicle with a broken windshield that nearly struck them and told police the vehicle was about to get off the highway at exit 3. Officers then found the vehicle at Orange and Bradley Streets with a woman inside and a man outside who police thought was the passenger.

The driver told police she was alone in her vehicle and had not been involved in any crash despite the officer never saying anything about a crash. The man told police that he stepped into the road to flag down the vehicle to let the driver know they were going the wrong way down a one way street.

Officers gave the driver, 43-year-old Veronica Pierce, a field sobriety test which she failed and then charged here with manslaughter second degree with a motor vehicle while intoxicated, felony evading responsibility, driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and driving the wrong way on a one way street.

