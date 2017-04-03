‘Work Zone Awareness Week’ kicks off as construction season begins

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Monday marks the start of Work Zone Awareness Week. It’s a national campaign to educate people about the dangers of driving through work zones. We will see more and more work zones as construction season starts up again.

You’ve got your long term work projects like replacing the West River Bridge on I-95, but it’s been a winter full of freezing and thawing, which means a banner crop of potholes. Whatever the reason for the work zone, you need to slow down and be careful when you get to one.

We had a string of work zone crashes last fall, several within about a week, including one in Meriden where a truck stopped in traffic for a work zone was rear ended. That vehicle crashed into the barrier. LifeStar had to be called. That was the fall.

Now that spring is here, construction season stars back up again. That’s why this is the time of year for Work Zone Awareness Week. Elementary school kids across the state have been working on safety posters. The winners of the contest will be announced at a ceremony Monday morning at state DOT headquarters.

If you think that sounds corny and you already know to slow down in work zones, well, the National Highway Administration says that in the years since they started doing yearly awareness campaigns, work zone fatalities have actually dropped significantly.

So, corny or not, reminding people of the dangers of highway work zones actually seems to work.