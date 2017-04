COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police Trooper has been involved in a shooting in Columbia.

According to Connecticut State Police, a trooper-involved shooting happened Tuesday at the Hop River Motel on Route 66 in Columbia. Police say one person is in custody with injuries.

No Troopers have been shot or injured.

State Police say an investigation is now underway.

No additional information was available.

