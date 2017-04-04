13-year-old arrested on robbery and assault charges in New Britain

Related Coverage New Britain police believe delivery woman was robbed, beaten

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 13-year-old from New Britain is facing robbery and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened on March 14th.

According to investigators, the teen assaulted a female who was making a food delivery in the area of Long Swamp Road. Police say the woman sustained permanent, life altering head injuries as a result of the attack. The juvenile, whose name is not being released by police, is now facing 1st Degree Robbery and Assault charges, among others.

The New Britain Police Department continues to investigate this case, and urges anyone with information to call the New Britain Police at 860-826-3000. All calls will remain confidential. Anonymous tips can also be made on the Community Tip Line at 860-826-3199 on online at newbritainpolice.org