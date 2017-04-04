A Norwich death investigation results in heroin dealer arrest

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) —- Norwich Police Department detectives arrested a heroin dealer in connection with a death investigation.

Monday afternoon, Norwich Police arrested Jonathan Owens, 29, of Norwich on on multiple drug charges including possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell, along with other various charges. Officers had stopped Owens in a traffic stop after heroin and fentanyl were found on a person connected to Owens who was arrested prior to Owens’ traffic stop.

Information gathered at the time of this arrest led officers to execute a search and seizure warrant for Owens. Upon this search and seizure, officers found a digital scale, drug packing materials, body armor, ammunition, and two hand guns.

Detectives were working on leads for a death investigation which revealed that Owens had sold heroin to the victim on the morning of his death.

If you have any questions or tips for investigators regarding this investigation, feel free to reach out to Norwich Police at (860) 886 – 5561.