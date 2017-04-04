Amazon Cash lets you shop without a bank card

By Published: Updated:
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(CNN) — You don’t need a credit or debit card to shop Amazon anymore.

The e-commerce giant on Monday announced the launch of Amazon Cash, a new service that allows customers to add funds to their online Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) account by showing a barcode to a cashier at certain brick-and-mortar stores.

To use the service, customers go to a participating retailer and show the cashier their personal barcode to scan. Then they give the cashier the amount they want to add to their Amazon online balance — between $15 and $500 in a single transaction — and the funds appear in the account immediately.

The service seems designed to appeal to people who don’t have a debit or credit card. Each customer receives one barcode, which is available on the account page on Amazon.com and can be saved to a phone for future use.

There is no fee to use Amazon Cash, and it will be available in over 10,000 locations in all major cities, according to the company.

Amazon said it has partnered with more than 10,000 U.S. stores including CVS Pharmacy, Speedway, Sheetz, Kum & Go, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare Supermarkets and VG’s Grocery. The company plans to add more retailers soon.

Amazon Cash is similar to PayPal’s (PYPL, Tech30) My Cash Card, which works with retailers including 7-Eleven, CVS, Family Dollar and Rite Aid (RAD). Customers can purchase one of the cards with cash at the register and apply the funds to their PayPal accounts using the PIN printed on their card.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s