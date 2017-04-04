Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s!

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Ben & Jerry's)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday is the day ice cream lovers have been waiting for. It’s Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.

For the past 38 years the ice cream shop has celebrated the day by dishing out free ice cream to their fans and thanking them for being ‘uniquely awesome’.

The tradition started in Vermont and is now nationwide. If you are looking to get a free cone Tuesday in Connecticut there are a few options.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can get a free cone at the following Ben & Jerry’s locations:

  • Canton
  • Glastonbury
  • New Haven
  • South Windsor
  • West Hartford

In Old Saybrook, a scoop truck will be serving up free cones.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s