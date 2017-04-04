NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday is the day ice cream lovers have been waiting for. It’s Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.

For the past 38 years the ice cream shop has celebrated the day by dishing out free ice cream to their fans and thanking them for being ‘uniquely awesome’.

The tradition started in Vermont and is now nationwide. If you are looking to get a free cone Tuesday in Connecticut there are a few options.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can get a free cone at the following Ben & Jerry’s locations:

Canton

Glastonbury

New Haven

South Windsor

West Hartford

In Old Saybrook, a scoop truck will be serving up free cones.