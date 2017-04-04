Body found in Quinebaug River identified as missing Lisbon man

Related Coverage Body found near Quinebaug River in Preston

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials have identified the body of a man found in the Quinebaug River in Preston last Thursday.

According to the Office of the Chief Medial Examiner, the body of 32-year-old Patrick McCarthy, of Lisbon, was discovered last Thursday morning next to a hydro electric dam on the Quinebaug River in the area of 72 Roosevelt Avenue Extension.

McCarthy was reported missing on January 20th, after his fiance could not locate him. Mitch Furber with First Light & Power told News 8 he was shocked when he found McCarthy’s body.

That’s when you start thinking about that’s someone’s loved one whether it’s the father, mother, brother, sister whoever it is. Obviously he’s either been lost for a while or just recently and someone’s been looking for him and that’s when it kind of sinks in it hurts a little bit and it becomes surreal cause usually you see dead bodies on TV not right in front of you.”

State Police are still conducting their investigation into McCarthy’s disappearance. If you have any information that could help in the investigation, you’re asked to call State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500.