Branford police investigating armed ATM robbery

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are investigating after an ATM employee was robbed of thousands of dollars from an ATM on West Main Street Tuesday.

Just after 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the location of the ATM, located at a business within the Lakeview Center shopping plaza, on a report of a robbery. According to Branford Police Captain Geoffrey Morgan, an employee of an ATM company was depositing money into the ATM when the employee was robbed of an undetermined amount of money.

Morgan said the victim described the suspects as three tall, thin black males. Police say they struck the victim with a handgun, forcing him to release the money. The suspects fled the area in a white Chevy four-door car.

If you witnessed this robbery, or have any additional information that could help police in their investigation, you’re asked to call Branford Police at 203-481-4241.