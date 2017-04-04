Division Criminal Justice: Woman illegally collected over $32,000 in unemployment for three years

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — State of Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced that a Bridgeport woman was arrested for illegally collecting over $32,000 in unemployment compensation benefits.

Courtney Tucker was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney. She was charged with one count of larceny first-degree by defrauding a public community and unemployment compensation fraud.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Tucker allegedly fraudulently collected approximately $32,295 in unemployment benefits from May 2011 through June 2014 by under-reporting her earnings from six businesses.

An investigation into Tucker stems from a complaint by the Connecticut Department of Labor.

Tucker was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 11.