Flood Watch for Connecticut Thursday-Friday

(WTNH) — The first storm of the workweek brought 1-2.5″ Tuesday morning, and there will not be a long break before the next one hits on Thursday. The ground is well saturated following two storms in the past week, and 150-300% of the normal amount of rain in that time. Rivers and streams are rising, and the Pawcatuck River is above flood stage on Tuesday. Many Connecticut rivers and streams will be near or above flood stage if the next storm delivers on its potential for 1-2″ of rain on Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of CT Thursday into Friday. River, stream, and street flooding is possible.

We know that Wednesday will be a dry day, but the temperature and cloud forecast is very tough. Of course, the two are tied together, if clouds break, it will get warmer. If clouds are stubborn, it may not get much above 50. The best chance for 55-60° is in western CT. Clouds will hang around for most or all of the day in E CT.



The storm ahead for Thursday will not bring steady rain for the morning commute. In fact, it may stay dry through mid-morning in most of the state. Showers arrive late in the morning, and steady rain is likely during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, and the wind may gust to between 40-55 mph in any heavier downpours. It looks like CT will get another 1-2″ of rain from the storm, and the afternoon commute will be slow. Steady rain ends before midnight.

Unless rain totals are more than expected, we are not anticipating anything more than minor (typical spring) flooding on most rivers/streams in CT. What is all of this rain doing for the drought? It’s certainly helping, and we’ll find out if there is a change in Connecticut’s drought status when the Drought Monitor update is released on Thursday.

If you’re tired of the rain, you are in luck from this weekend through most of next workweek. There will be dry weather with increasing weekend sunshine, and a big warm-up next week. The warmest weather of 2017 to date is possible in the midweek. Highs could reach the mid to upper 60s at the Shoreline, and mid 70s inland!