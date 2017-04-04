Former Putnam Little League president arrested for sexual assault

Kyle Aldrich

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH)– The president of the Putnam Little League has resigned after he was arrested on several sexual assault charges, Friday.

Police say just before 4:30 p.m., officers arrested 33-year-old Kyle Aldrich on a warrant. He was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the third degree and risk of injury to a minor.

Aldrich was taken into custody without incident near his home and transported to the Putnam Police Department. He was later released after posting a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Putnam Little League Board of Directors released the following letter announcing the immediate resignation of Aldrich as Putnam Little League President:

Dear Parents, Friends, Sponsors, and Affiliates of Putnam Little League,

The board would like to announce the immediate resignation of Kyle Aldrich, Putnam Little League President. Reggie Fowler will be taking over as President effective immediately.

As a board we assure you that the safety of the children in this organization and the integrity of our mission is our utmost priority and supersedes all else.

With only a few weeks until Opening Day, we have much to accomplish. If anyone is interested in being part of the board or volunteering in any way, please let a board member know as soon as possible.

We look forward to a spring season of fun and learning. If anyone has any further concerns please contact a board member through our website.
Sincerely,

The Putnam Little League Board of Directors

