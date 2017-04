HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday in the city. Police say a man was shot on Vine Street, around 10 p.m. on April 2.

Police say when they got to the scene, the victim wasn’t cooperating with them. Police say a car was damaged by stray gunfire, but no one else was hurt. Police say there were no witnesses who saw what happened. Police say Major Crimes is now investigating the shooting, but so far there have been no arrests.