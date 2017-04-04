In the Bender Kitchen: Gusto Trattoria Easter Dish



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Chef Mavuli will be cooking La Griglia, which is Marinated baby lamp chops for Easter.

Gusto Trattoria will have a full menu on Easter Sunday from 12noon to 5pm. Please call ahead to make your reservations. There will be Easter specials with the traditional ham and lamb plus you can take photos with the Easter Bunny.

For more information visit http://www.gustotrattoria.com

La Griglia

Marinated Baby Lamb Chops – New Zealand lamb rib chops with rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, served with Gorgonzola stuffed gnocchi, tossed with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes in an oil and garlic sauce.

To prepare:

Marinate the baby lamb chops with extra virgin olive oil , fresh rosemary, salt and pepper and a touch of fresh mint .

In another pan dice or roast the zucchini a little olive oil and garlic

Boil the pasta, gnocchi’s with Gorgonzola

Then grill the lamb chops, suggest med rare / rare Suggested cook time is 3 minutes on each side

When pasta is done, put zucchini in a pan with garlic, extra virgin olive oil and finish with pecorino and fresh basil

Place everything on dish, and serve with a vegetable of your choice . For color suggest carrots

Buon apettito