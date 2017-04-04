Kennedy Jr. pushing for manure power

By Published:
Ted Kennedy Jr.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – If Connecticut State Senator Ted Kennedy Jr. has his way, Connecticut dairy farmers could soon be in the alternative energy business.

Kennedy, Co-Chair of the General Assembly’s Environment Committee is pushing what he calls a “Cow Power” initiative. The bill, SB 999 has already passed out of committee, and would promote the use of cow manure as a renewable energy source. Through a process called anaerobic digestion, manure can be turned into bio gas.

“‘Cow Power’ is a term for the conversion of cow manure into electricity, enabling farmers to make money by adding a new, desperately-needed source of farm revenue,” said Senator Kennedy. “Instead of storing tons of manure in open cesspools that contaminate the water supply and release tons of climate-destroying methane into the atmosphere, farmers can place the animal waste in an anaerobic digester located on their property.”

SB 999 would initially set up a pilot program at three farms in Connecticut. Kennedy says it is an opportunity for the state’s 111 registered dairy farms that are looking for new revenue sources as they compete with bigger dairy operations in the Midwest.

Now that the bill has passed the Environment Committee it moves to the floor of the state senate.

