Local lawmakers to discuss proposed bill for Equal Pay Day

By Published: Updated:
Legislative Office Building in Hartford. (File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Women, before you head off to work Tuesday morning know your male colleagues are statistically making more than you for the same work.

Nationally, on average women make about $10,000 less than their male counterparts do every year. That’s why Tuesday has been deemed Equal Pay Day.

In just a few hours local legislatures will be tackling this issue and here’s a breakdown of the numbers. Nationally, on average a woman earns $.79 to every $1.00 a man makes. In Connecticut, it’s a little better at $.83

The National Committee on Pay Equity picked April 4th because it symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what their male colleagues earned in the previous year. This day was started more than 20 years ago and while things have gotten better, local politicians think there’s still work to do.

That’s why they’ve proposed House Bill 5210. It would do three things. One, it would prevent employers from being able to ask your previous salary. That’s meant to stop the cycle of being paid lower. Next, if your pay is based on seniority, employers will have to count any time you spent on maternity, medical, or family leave. And lastly, it gives businesses lawsuit protection for good documentation of their pay practices.

All of this will be discussed at the Legislative office building at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s