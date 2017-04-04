Local lawmakers to discuss proposed bill for Equal Pay Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Women, before you head off to work Tuesday morning know your male colleagues are statistically making more than you for the same work.

Nationally, on average women make about $10,000 less than their male counterparts do every year. That’s why Tuesday has been deemed Equal Pay Day.

In just a few hours local legislatures will be tackling this issue and here’s a breakdown of the numbers. Nationally, on average a woman earns $.79 to every $1.00 a man makes. In Connecticut, it’s a little better at $.83

The National Committee on Pay Equity picked April 4th because it symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what their male colleagues earned in the previous year. This day was started more than 20 years ago and while things have gotten better, local politicians think there’s still work to do.

That’s why they’ve proposed House Bill 5210. It would do three things. One, it would prevent employers from being able to ask your previous salary. That’s meant to stop the cycle of being paid lower. Next, if your pay is based on seniority, employers will have to count any time you spent on maternity, medical, or family leave. And lastly, it gives businesses lawsuit protection for good documentation of their pay practices.

All of this will be discussed at the Legislative office building at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.