Man arrested for assaulting woman in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Danielson man has been arrested after assaulting a woman and trying to prevent her from calling police.

State Police have charged 46-year-old Todd Wakefield with disorderly conduct: fighting and causing or capable of causing minor injury, interfering with an emergency call, assault 3rd: minor injury or intent to injure, threatening and unlawful restraint 2nd.

According to police, troopers responded to a disturbance just before 6 p.m. Monday, where a female was heard calling out for help. When troopers arrived the woman told them she had been pushed down, restrained, and threatened. She also told troopers that when she tried to call 9-1-1 the suspect took the phone from her and smashed it.

Police say Wakefield left the scene but later turned himself into police.