Meet Good Morning Connecticut’s Teresa Dufour

By Published:

(WTNH) — Teresa Dufour is a traffic reporter on the ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ team from 4:30-7am and also hosts CT Style. Get to know Teresa through this fun survey!

 

survey teresafull Meet Good Morning Connecticuts Teresa Dufour

Meet the rest of the ‘Good Morning Connecticut’ Team….

meet laura hutchinson Meet Good Morning Connecticuts Teresa Dufour

get to know gil simmons Meet Good Morning Connecticuts Teresa Dufour get to know keith kountz Meet Good Morning Connecticuts Teresa Dufour

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s