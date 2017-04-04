More flooding, how you can help



(WTNH) — Thankfully all flooding has finished for the day Tuesday. There are people who are taking proactive steps to make sure that roads don’t get flooded in the storms later on this week, and there are ways you can help as well.

“We had several areas that were flooded today, including catch basins, and waterways,” said Joe Colello, Superintendent of Hamden Public Works.

“And we started getting calls for cars stuck under some underpasses,” said Doug Reitmeyer, Asst. Chief, Stratford Fire Department.

A morning of flooding across the state with inches of rain falling during high tide. That causing flooding in low-lying regions,trapping multiple cars on roads, and causing drains to overflow.

Rick sent the above photo into Report It showing a closed road on Brewery Street in New Haven, and multiple cars in Stratford broke down trying to drive through flooded roads.

“One got stuck and the woman had to be helped out by fire crews,” said Reitmeyer. “They put on their cold water gear and were able to assist her out.”

But why were so many roads flooded this morning?

“You got leaves, you got sticks that you don’t break off of trees. Plowing of the roads, sometimes you rip up some debris from the roads, asphalt and things like that. With the heavy rains and the wind, they all collect at the bottom of the hill so that’s where most of our problems are. So we know that as soon as we come in, those are the issues that we’re faced with and we put the guys out accordingly,” said Colello.

So the Hamden Public Works crews have taken a proactive approach to clear things up before the next storm comes, but there are ways that you can help out as well!

“Clean the top of your catch basin a little bit, even if you put it on the side of the road we’ll come grab it from you, that will help tremendously. Again you’re talking about 50 guys working at the garage and 6000 catch basins,” said Colello.

And doing just a couple minutes worth of work can really save a huge hassle in the next couple of days because we’ve got a lot more rain on the way.