More flooding, how you can help

By Published: Updated:
Sign in West Haven warning drivers of flooded road conditions


(WTNH) — Thankfully all flooding has finished for the day Tuesday. There are people who are taking proactive steps to make sure that roads don’t get flooded in the storms later on this week, and there are ways you can help as well.

“We had several areas that were flooded today, including catch basins, and waterways,” said Joe Colello, Superintendent of Hamden Public Works.

“And we started getting calls for cars stuck under some underpasses,” said Doug Reitmeyer, Asst. Chief, Stratford Fire Department.

A morning of flooding across the state with inches of rain falling during high tide. That causing flooding in low-lying regions,trapping multiple cars on roads, and causing drains to overflow.

More flooding, how you can help
Photo sent in via Report It showing flooding on Brewery St. in New Haven

Rick sent the above photo into Report It showing a closed road on Brewery Street in New Haven, and multiple cars in Stratford broke down trying to drive through flooded roads.

“One got stuck and the woman had to be helped out by fire crews,” said Reitmeyer. “They put on their cold water gear and were able to assist her out.”

But why were so many roads flooded this morning?

“You got leaves, you got sticks that you don’t break off of trees. Plowing of the roads, sometimes you rip up some debris from the roads, asphalt and things like that. With the heavy rains and the wind, they all collect at the bottom of the hill so that’s where most of our problems are. So we know that as soon as we come in, those are the issues that we’re faced with and we put the guys out accordingly,” said Colello.

So the Hamden Public Works crews have taken a proactive approach to clear things up before the next storm comes, but there are ways that you can help out as well!

“Clean the top of your catch basin a little bit, even if you put it on the side of the road we’ll come grab it from you, that will help tremendously. Again you’re talking about 50 guys working at the garage and 6000 catch basins,” said Colello.

And doing just a couple minutes worth of work can really save a huge hassle in the next couple of days because we’ve got a lot more rain on the way.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s