NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating after one man was shot near Albertus Magnus College.

New Haven Police responded to 29 Bassett Street around 6:00 Monday night on reports of a shooting.

The shooting happened just two blocks away from the Albertus Magnus College campus.

Officers say one person was shot. They were taken to a local hospital where they are recovering from minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.