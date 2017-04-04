New Haven Restaurant Week: Olives and Oil

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  All week long, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut in search for some of the best restaurants in the Elm City, celebrating New Haven Restaurant Week! Today we are stopping by a new restaurant on Temple Street with a chic-Italian twist. Chef John Brennan is the owner of Elm City Social:

Olives and Oil is our vintage Italian gastro bar. Just like Elm City Social, we make everything from scratch – this is like my cucina, my Italian kitchen.

With Italian cocktails, draft wines, and handmade pastas, Olives and Oil is offering a casual, fun dining experience.

Visit Olives and Oil: 124 Temple Street, New Haven, CT 06510

Chef Brennan will be serving up cavatelli primavera, porchetta, and so much more throughout New Haven Restaurant Week, with specials going for: $17, two-course prix fixe lunch and $34, three-course prix fixe dinner.

