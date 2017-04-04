News 8’s Keith Kountz visits the Israel Putnam School in Meriden

By Published:
News 8's Keith Kountz visiting 4th graders at the Israel Putnam School in Meriden (WTNH)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8’s Keith Kountz got a chance to meet some newscasters of tomorrow when he visited the Israel Putnam School in Meriden Tuesday.

Keith got to watch the students as they presented their own newscasts, complete with anchors, reporters, interview segments and weather. The did a great job!

Keith said he loved having a chance to spend some time with the students, and answer their questions about life in local news, getting up early for Good Morning Connecticut, and how aspiring newscasters can make their dream come true.

