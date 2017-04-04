PD: 3 juveniles charged for brutal assault of pizza delivery driver

Related Coverage New Britain police believe delivery woman was robbed, beaten



NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Britain police say three juveniles are facing charges stemming from an incident that happened on March 14th.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old girl called in for a pizza delivery in the area of Long Swamp Road on March 14. When the woman arrived to deliver the food, two boys; a 13-year-old and 14-year-old jumped the delivery driver.

Police say the woman sustained permanent, life-altering head injuries as a result of the attack. The woman works for Royal Pizza and the owner, Balbir Singh, told News 8 she was hit so hard her skull was fractured and she has lost sight in one eye.

Police are not releasing the woman’s name or age. The juveniles, whose name are not being released by police, are facing robbery and assault charges, among others.

Related: New Britain police believe delivery woman was robbed, beaten

Police were able to get information through the school system and off of Facebook to make the arrests.

“We also got help from a school administrator, who heard rumors going through one of the schools,” said Captain Thomas Steck.

The New Britain Police Department continues to investigate this case, and urges anyone with information to call the New Britain Police at 860-826-3000. All calls will remain confidential. Anonymous tips can also be made on the Community Tip Line at 860-826-3199 on online at newbritainpolice.org.