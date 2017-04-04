Police warn drivers with “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A warning Tuesday for anyone who uses a phone or anything else while they’re driving. Don’t do it, especially not today. This is the beginning of the “U Drive, U Text, U Pay” campaign.

What U Drive, U Text, U Pay means is that law enforcement is focusing on distracted driving for the rest of the month, and the ticket you could get is pretty expensive.

Police departments from across the state contacted us to let us know they are taking part in this campaign from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The national statics show more than 3,400 people died in crashes involving distracted drivers in just the year 2015. The distracted driving problem is getting worse as everyone relies more and more on their phones. That is why local and state police are all going to be cracking down on texting and driving.

“Which obviously is illegal. It is dangerous, so this campaign is something that law enforcement is going to be focused on, looking for operators who are operating their motor vehicle while they are texting,” said Tpr. Kelly Grant, CT State Police.

That continues until April 30th. This week is also Work Zone Awareness Week, a good combination since we see people on their phones not realize that traffic in front of them has slowed or stopped for construction. They’re not kidding with the “U pay” part of the campaign. Your first ticket is $150. Second is $300, and any more tickets cost you $500.

It makes a lot more sense to wait until you’re not driving. Wait to Text…that sounds kind of familiar, like maybe I’ve heard someone back in the studio say that before.