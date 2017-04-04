Preventing debt from unexpected car repairs

(WTNH) – One in three drivers can’t afford unexpected car repairs without going into debt.That’s according to a new AAA Automotive Research study.

The study found that 64 million American drivers would have trouble paying for repair costs with many underestimating the full cost of owning and operating a car. Generally, the average cost of owning and operating a car is more than $8,500 annually.

AAA urges drivers to save at least $50 a month for unexpected expenses before trouble strikes. In 2016, AAA responded to nearly 32 million stranded drivers.

It’s important to anticipate a vehicle’s needs before problems strike,” says John Paul, AAA Northeast senior manager of traffic safety… “While it may seem that skipping maintenance and repairs can save money in the short term, staying on top of car care can save drivers hundreds of dollars in the long run.”

Before a breakdown happens, AAA recommends vehicle owners:

Follow the car manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule

Identify a trustworthy repair shop

If faced with an unexpected repair, AAA suggests drivers:

Get a written estimate for the repair and clarify with the shop what work needs to be done

Consider getting a second opinion to confirm the problem

Ask about discounts or payment plans that can reduce immediate out-of-pocket costs