Resturant, hospital join to battle autism

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – If you stop by any Chip’s Restaurant in Connecticut today, you will get ten percent off of your meal and also help benefit the Hospital of Special Care’s fourth annual autism education initiative.

The restaurant chain is teaming up with the hospital for the event Tuesday to support Autism Awareness Month and the Spectrum of Kindness.

For the rest of April, Chips will donate ten percent of every order of its specially-created Stack of Kindness pancakes to the Autism Center at the Hospital for Special Care and the annual Spectrum of Kindness campaign. Chip’s has restaurants in Trumbull, Fairfield, Southbury, Orange and Wetherfield here in Connecticut.

