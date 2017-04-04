‘Safe Haven Awareness Day’ press conference

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center Department of Children and Families is holding a ‘Safe Haven Awareness Day’ on Tuesday, April 4th.

This is being held to mark the 17th anniversary of the passage of the state’s ‘Safe Haven’ law.

In 2000 the state began allowing mothers the legal option of giving up their infants at a hospital with no questions asked. This is as long as it’s within 30 days of birth.

On Tuesday, representatives will be gathering at 11 a.m. to remind the public about this law.