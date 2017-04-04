Safety concerns over EpiPen recall

In this Friday, July 8, 2016 photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens, an epinephrine autoinjector for the treatment of allergic reactions, in Sacramento, Calif. Price hikes for the emergency medicine have made its maker, Mylan, the latest target for patients and politicians infuriated by soaring drug prices. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)


CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– Batches of Mylan’s EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. are being voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer.

“There was a lot number that came out that they had some issues of the needles actually triggering when you use the EpiPen,” said Dr. Richard Uluski with Pediatric and Medical Associates.

According to the FDA, the pens have a defective part that could keep them from activating properly when injected.

“You want the delivery right away and if it doesn’t deliver then you run into an issue,” said Dr. Uluski.

The 13 recalled batches in question were distributed between December of 2015 and July of 2016. The company is offering a replacement but that could take a few days.

“EpiPens come in packs so hopefully there should be two there so if you have to use one and you don’t have the means to replace it right away while you are waiting If one fails you still have another one to try,” said Dr. Uluski.

Dr. Uluski said the life-saving medicine is only effective for 15 minutes.

“It’s life saving because it works right away and gets into your body really quickly, works really quickly and can stop your system from reacting but if you have a long time period before you are going to receive medical care it could wear off and it does wear off very quickly,” said Dr. Uluski.

Dr. Uluski said even if use the medicine you still need to call 911.

“If you are one of the families that has that lot number, it’s two-fold I think that you should call the company Mylan and see what the time frame is to get it. I would also look at your other lot numbers because most families have more than on set of EpiPens,” said Dr. Uluski.

For more information on the recall, click here.

