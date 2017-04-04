Sandy Hook mom shares journey toward forgiveness



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — These days, when Madeline and Samantha Parker have a memory of their sister Emilie, they immediately write it down.

“We have this memory box that the girls, anytime they have story or anything that’s pops into their head they write their story down,” said Alissa Parker.

The Parker family had six years with the always talkative, compassionate and creative Emilie.

“She loved art. She was an artist. She really expressed herself through that medium and we really look back at all of her art work as really a journal of how she saw the world,” said Emilie’s mom.

Then the day that changed so many lives, changed theirs, too.

“After the shooting happened the next few days were a blur,” said Alissa Parker.

Emilie was one of 20 children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary.

After the shooting, Alissa was in a dark hole with indescribable pain.

“I couldn’t see the good, I couldn’t understand how somebody could do this to such an innocent sweet being and all of those innocent people that perished that day,” said Parker.

She couldn’t feel hope.

She reached for faith but came up short.

“It didn’t feel like enough to just have faith in it. I wanted to know WHY,” said Parker.

Forgiveness was out of the question.

“The shooter was just something I didn’t think about. He was a monster to me, and to give him attention. I didn’t want to,” said Parker.

Parker also struggled to forgive herself.

“I really struggled as a parent that I let down my child, the feeling that I didn’t protect her. The only place you send to protect your child. I failed her and I felt so much guilt associated with that,” said Parker.

But slowly, light began to shine in and faith filled that dark hole.

“Through this experience I realized how much we can heal when we allow ourselves to let in the goodness and the good things people do around us or the good things we do for ourselves,” said Parker.

Acts of kindness from others.

Letters poured in from people showing their love and support.

Parker moved from anger to forgiveness, for the shooter and for herself.

Eventually Alissa decided to put her family’s story on paper.

As the pieces came together, she saw her experience could help others.

“I felt like it was important to share the goodness of our experience. And give people hope through this tragedy that there is a way to see that light again,” said Parker.

Her book is called: “An Unseen Angel: A Mother’s Story of Faith, Hope, and Healing after Sandy Hook”

It’s her experience finding the light through the dark tragedy of Sandy Hook.

It also describes her journey discovering her daughter Emilie’s “new” life.

“It’s this familiar feeling where you can just feel the person you know so well and so intimately. You just know that they are with you”.