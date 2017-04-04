Save Haven Awareness Day in Connecticut

Related Coverage Advocates seek better awareness of Safe Haven baby laws



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Leaders from across the state gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to mark the second annual Safe Haven Awareness Day, with goal of spreading awareness of Connecticut’s Safe Haven Law.

The law, which was enacted 17 years ago, allows parents of a newborn baby to leave the child with nursing staff at any emergency room with no questions asked.

Joette Katz, Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, discussed the importance of letting women know there are safe places to take their baby if they don’t know what to do.

There are too many women who feel they don’t know what to do they’ve given birth to children they don’t feel capable of raising. They don’t understand there are safe places for these children to be brought, to be nurtured, to be raised, to be loved.”

Here’s how Connecticut’s Safe Haven Law works:

Newborns that are less than 30 days old can be brought to the nursing staff at any emergency room, and as long as the child hasn’t suffered any abuse, the parents will not face any charges. The Connecticut Department of Children and Families would then put a plan together for the baby.

More information is available on Connecticut’s Safe Haven Law on the Connecticut Judicial Branch Website.