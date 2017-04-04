Shoplifters hit Suffield CVS twice in one month

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men have been arrested for shoplifting from the same Suffield CVS along Route 168, just weeks apart.

According to police, 26 year-old Nicholas Roy of Springfield, Mass., left the CVS store with $500 worth of merchandise on Mar. 17. CVS staff acted quickly to relay information about the suspect to police. Police in Agawam, Mass. stopped Roy as he crossed over the state line. Suffield officers responded and arrested Roy, charging him with fifth degree Larceny.

Less than three weeks later, CVS workers saw 31 year-old Stephen Pease of Holyoke, Mass. trying to shoplift approximately $400 worth of merchandise, police said. Authorities say Pease ran from the store, jumped into an escape car and headed towards North Main Street. Police tracked him down as he headed towards Massachusetts. Pease was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny.

The stolen items were recovered by police.