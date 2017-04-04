Strong winds take down tree on Merritt Parkway

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Greenwich firefighters are warning morning commuters to take caution on Tuesday after winds brought down a tree onto Route 15.

Car vs tree on Merritt Parkway #Greenwich north x31 — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) April 4, 2017

Strong winds were to blame, say Greenwich firefighters, when a tree was blown down onto Route 15 North in their town.

Troopers say they were dispatched to the northbound side of the parkway near exit 31 around 5:30 a.m.

The right lane was closed initially, but the tree was removed within the hour.

When asked if the tree collided with the car or the other way around, town firefighters replied, “A little of both.”

No injuries were reported, but firefighters say it was a “close call,” and to “use caution.”