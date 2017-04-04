Tasty fundraiser benefits autism program

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – April is autism awareness month, and a a program that helps people learn more about the disorder is now in its fourth year. In addition, a fundraiser to benefit that program is going on today, and to some extent, all month long.

The Chip’s restaurant chain is donating 10% of all of its profits in all of its locations today to the autism center at The Hospital for Special Care in New Britain.

More and more people are recognizing and understanding autism these days. One thing helping that is a program run by the hospital for special care called the spectrum of kindness. It’s a way of sharing inspiring stories. Stories about people who have gone out of their way to be kind and helpful when dealing with someone with autism. This is the fourth year they’ve been doing this.

“So we’ve now covered the country, actually,” said Lynn Ricci, the President and CEO of the Hospital for Special Care. “We have stories from California, Texas, Montana. Our goal at first was to cover the state of Connecticut. We’ve gone broader than that, and we’ve got a little bolder, so we want to reach out across the country.”

Some of those stories are so emotional, they are all but guaranteed to bring a tear to your eye.

If you were not able to make it to one of the Chip’s locations today, you can still go for breakfast any day this month. They have a special order called the “Stack of Kindness”. It’s a stack of buttermilk pancakes, with a heart made of sprinkles on top. 10% of the money from those stacks will go to the autism center all this month.

If you want to share a story about someone’s kindness when dealing with an autistic person, or hear some of those inspiring stories, you can go to spectrumofkindness.org