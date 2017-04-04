Two rescued from flooding in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. – Stratford firefighters were busy Tuesday morning as they had to rescue two people trapped in their cars after they drove through standing water.

Jairo Rojas’s wife called him as water surrounded her. She was panicked.

“She says I’m in the water. The car goes off. It’s deep so I can’t drive through,” said Rojas.

He says she was on her way to work around 6 a.m. and tried to drive under an overpass. Firefighters rescued her.

“The flooding was from one side to the other and some cars were trying to make their way through,” said Stratford’s Fire Asst. Chief Doug Reitmeyer.

#Stratford FD was busy today rescuing people from cars. A part of West Broad street is still closed. @WTNH #wtnhweather pic.twitter.com/lOp6tgnoGH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) April 4, 2017

Over on Bruce Street, firefighters say they rescued an elderly man in his car too. It was a double whammy for the shoreline. One to two inches of rain fell quickly just as high tide hit.

West Haven’s Main Street saw flooding too. A local photographer sent a video of it to Report It. Over in New Haven a watery mess was left on Brewery Street.

“There’s a lot of underpasses in the coastal towns and in Stratford, please know an alternate route to get to work,” said Reitmeyer.

Get used to signs like this one, you’ll see more later this week! pic.twitter.com/QogYTFPi0G — Sam Kantrow (@SamKantrow) April 4, 2017

The Rojas family is grateful crews got there quickly and just had to wait for the car to dry out.

Rojas said, “the car is dead. It doesn’t start.”

Always turn around when you see standing water as you never know how deep it is. Luckily today no one was hurt in Stratford.