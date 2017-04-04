UPS unveils Saturday delivery — and 6,000 new jobs

By Published: Updated:
UPS (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(CNN)– Online shoppers, rejoice: UPS will finally deliver packages on Saturdays.

The expanded drop-off schedule, announced Monday, means UPS (UPS) to go head-to-head with FedEx (FDX) and the United States Postal Service. Both of those companies already deliver packages to people’s homes on the weekend.

The change is “one of the largest in the company’s 109-year-history,” a UPS statement said.

It will also generate jobs. Saturday delivery is expected to create 6,000 new U.S. positions by the end of 2018, boosting the company’s domestic operations by 1.7%.

Hiring is already underway, spokeswoman Dawn Wotapka told CNNMoney, and UPS aims to open up about 4,000 of these jobs this year.

The move is a no-brainer for UPS, with online sales booming. Shipments from businesses to consumers represented almost half of packages delivered in the U.S. in 2016, according to regulatory filings.

Saturday delivery will officially kick off this month, though UPS has been testing weekend drops in Atlanta, Philadelphia and Los Angeles since 2016.

The Saturday program will cover nearly 4,700 cities and towns by November — just in time for the holiday shopping season — and will include 5,800 locations by the end of 2018, the company said.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s