West Haven Police arrest suspect in armed robbery

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – West Haven Police detectives have arrested a man they say is responsible for the armed robbery of the West Haven Krauszer’s last Sunday.

Police say, 27-year-old, Levon Brock, of New Haven entered the Krauszer’s at 111 Elm Street in West Haven around 8 p.m. last Sunday. Brock entered the store armed with a hand gun, pistol whipped the cashier, and fled with cash from the register.

Brock is charged with robbery, assault, larceny, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was held on bond.