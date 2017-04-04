What to buy in April, what to avoid

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– We are in the first week of April and that means we are also looking for the best deals in the new month. We looked around for the best deals in April and what you should not buy this month. We are looking for signs of Spring and well the rain this week is one sign, some of the shopping deals this month point to Spring as well!

From tax day to running outside and spring cleaning, there are signs of warmer days on the way. Tax day is a day many people dread, but look on the bright side, there are usually freebies and deals that day. Travel sites are hoping you’ll use your refund there. Look for pop up sales on tax day at sides like Expedia or Travelocity. The day after tax day is also a popular time to find deals at office supply stores on furniture and desk supplies.

If they haven’t already, garden stores will begin competing for your green thumb as you get ready to spruce up your property. However, while you’ll find deals now, they’ll be even better next month, if you can wait! Specially look for deals around Earth Day which falls on April 22. As Spring cleaning picks up, you’ll start seeing deals on vacuum cleaners and other cleaning products.

Look for deals in New Haven this week at participating restaurants for restaurant week. Something you want to wait on, those running shoes! April is actually the worst month to buy sneakers as people look to take their exercise and charitable road races outside. You’ll find even the top brands will start cutting deals next month.

Also, wait on laptops. Back to school deals on those begin as early as June. And wait on mattresses and big appliances that usually go on sale at the end of May for the big Memorial Day sales.

Here’s one only good for Tuesday. It’s Free Cone Day at Ben and Jerry’s. You can score a freebie 12-8 p.m. Always call ahead to make sure your establishment is participating.