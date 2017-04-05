19 students suffer minor injuries in Massachusetts bus crash

(AP) — Massachusetts State Police say 19 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after their school bus was involved in a crash while on a field trip.

The bus carrying middle school students from Bartlett Community Partnership School in Lowell on a 40-minute trip to Boston was rear-ended by a van in Bedford around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

There were 46 students on the bus.

Police say 14 ambulances responded to the scene.

The southbound lanes of Route 3 were closed but have since reopened.

No additional information was immediately released.