22-year-old steals 136 cans of Red Bull from Stop & Shop in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught shoplifting in Southington on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Stop & Shop Asset Protection contacted the Southington Police Department to report a shoplifting that was in progress. They say Asset Protection reported they observed James Garofano of Northford, quickly loading Red Bull cases into a shopping cart.

Officials say the Asset Protection observed him pushing the shopping cart out of the produce exit and passing all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise in the cart. Asset Protection followed Garofano outside, identified themselves and asked for his receipt.

Authorities say Garofano abandoned the shopping cart in the parking lot area and took off running towards North Main Street and Curtis Street. Police department patrol units responded, set up a perimeter and located Garofano in the woods. Officials say Garofano was taken into custody without further incident.

Based on an investigation, police believe Garofano stole 136 cans of Red Bull and one box of Captain Crunch cereal. Officials say the total value of the recovered items is $270.17.

Garafano was charged with larceny, released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on April 17th.