Activists call on state lawmakers to change tobacco laws

By Published:
WTNH/Tina Detelj

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A group of cancer patients and survivors will head to the state house Wednesday to call on lawmakers to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products in Connecticut up to 21.

The rally is being put together by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

The group says every year in Connecticut almost 22,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer. One member of the group says increase the age of legal sales could be a powerful tool in the fight against cancer. The group is also asking lawmakers to restore money to tobacco control programs that were eliminated from the state budget last year.

