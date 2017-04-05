Advocates of electric vehicles send letter to legislature to encourage passing House Bill 7097

Related Coverage Tesla attempting to bypass dealers, dealers cry foul

(WTNH) — Members of the Connecticut Electric Vehicle Coalition and other environmental, consumer and business organizations sent a letter to Connecticut state legislative leaders on Wednesday urging the General Assembly to pass House Bill 7097, “An Act Concerning the Licensing of New and Used Car Dealers.”

The intent of House Bill 7097 is to authorize the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles to issue a new or used car dealer’s license to an electric vehicle manufacturer.

Advocates of the bill say it would allow manufacturers of electric vehicles to sell directly to consumers in Connecticut, making it easier for consumers to reduce emissions from the transportation section. Connecticut is currently the only state in the Northeast that prohibits direct sales.

Thirty-two regional environmental organizations, developers, electric vehicle enthusiasts, and consumer advocates signed the letter.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee approved H.B. 7097 on March 17. The bill now awaits action in the House and the signatories will be pushing legislators between now and the end of session for passage of HB 7097.