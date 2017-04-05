Avoiding problems at the airport during busy travel times

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — You normally think of Christmas or Thanksgiving as the busiest travel time of the year, however spring break week is here and the next 10 days or so will be some of the most heavily traveled times at Bradley International Airport. Traffic is already starting to pick up, and it’s only going to get busier.

Bradley Airport says they expect traffic to increase 30 percent by Sunday, so they are asking travelers to please plan ahead and know the rules, especially when traveling with children, which is usually what happens around the spring break week. Ben Legeyt and his wife flew in with their two young children.

“We went from Geneva to London Heathrow, to Dublin and then here to Hartford; the kids did great, I think it is easier for them than it is for us,” said Legeyt.

The airport authority encourages you to go to the TSA website and familiarize yourself with what you can and can’t take on the plane.

The rules for baby strollers and car seats, what can be carried on and what must be checked. That will save you and the passengers behind you a lot of time in line. Also, most people know you’re only allowed three ounces of liquid, but does that apply to baby bottles or sippy cups? It does not, but those liquids must be tested by TSA agents. Riza Legeyt and her husband have a system down for a quick travel.

“If you put a bottle here and a bottle there then all of the bags will be stopped. But if you put all of the bottles for the children and the liquids and the yogurt all of that in one place then they can quickly search it,” said Legeyt.

So, while the airport authority recommends 90 minutes to check in and clear TSA to get to your flight on time, that does not include parking, and if the planes are full and the lines are long, that means it’s hard to find a parking spot, so you need to allow extra time for that, as Rich Rochlin found out.

“I circled the garage, it was completely full and they directed me out here so now I have to walk with seems like a mile or so,” said Rochlin.

TSA says you can go to their website or even tweet or call them if you have any questions.