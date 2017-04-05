Bethlehem man accused of trying to break into home and threatening resident

BETHLEHEM, Conn (WTNH) – A Bethlehem man is accused of trying to break into a man’s home and threatening to kill him.

According to investigators, police received a 911 call Tuesday afternoon, saying that 30-year-old Joseph Fortunato was attempting to get inside the man’s apartment and trying to kill him with a gun. When police arrived, Fortunato was gone and police were unable to track him down.

During the course of the investigation, police were able to locate Fortunato at his residence and he was arrested without incident. Fortunato is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 12 for arraignment.