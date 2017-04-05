Blumenthal blasts Trump Deputy Secretary of Transportation nominee

By Published:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) – Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal blasted President Trump‘s nominee to be Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jeffrey Rosen on Wednesday, saying his answers during questioning showed a lack of commitment, knowledge, and familiarity with transportation infrastructure.

“I just want to say about this debacle in Penn Station — that it shows our nation’s transportation system at its worst,” Blumenthal said during the committee hearing. “It’s not just a minor, incidental failure of equipment, it is the accumulation, the end result, and the inevitable residue of a longstanding failure to invest. We know there are ways to pay for infrastructure improvement. A number of us on both sides of the aisle have talked about vehicles, and tools, and mechanisms that can be used. And now is the time for action. We do need to put our money where our mouth is.”

The Senate Commerce Committee went on to approve Rosen’s nomination by a 15-12 vote.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s