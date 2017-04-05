Blumenthal blasts Trump Deputy Secretary of Transportation nominee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTNH) – Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal blasted President Trump‘s nominee to be Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jeffrey Rosen on Wednesday, saying his answers during questioning showed a lack of commitment, knowledge, and familiarity with transportation infrastructure.

“I just want to say about this debacle in Penn Station — that it shows our nation’s transportation system at its worst,” Blumenthal said during the committee hearing. “It’s not just a minor, incidental failure of equipment, it is the accumulation, the end result, and the inevitable residue of a longstanding failure to invest. We know there are ways to pay for infrastructure improvement. A number of us on both sides of the aisle have talked about vehicles, and tools, and mechanisms that can be used. And now is the time for action. We do need to put our money where our mouth is.”

The Senate Commerce Committee went on to approve Rosen’s nomination by a 15-12 vote.